David A Schmits went to the big baseball field in the sky on Sunday April 11, 2021 at the age of 63. He was born on October 21, 1957 in Yakima, WA; he was adopted by Regis and Lucille Schmits at the young age of 8 months. Dave went to school at St. Paul’s Cathedral School and graduated from Carroll High School in 1976. Baseball was Dave’s love. He played for the Beetles as their catcher and in 1975 they won the American World Series. Dave worked for a few asphalt companies in WA, OR and CA. He retired in 2014 from Columbia Asphalt.
Dave is survived by his sisters Gwen (Lanny) Welch, Janet Brooks, and Theresa Hart (Eric Rutherford), and brother Larry Schmits, nephews Colby Welch, Jacob Welch, Kyle Schmits, Michael Schmits, Cody Hart and Tanner Hart, nieces Carrie Welch, Tanya Carney and Jennifer King, and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Reg and Lucy Schmits.
As per his request, there will be no services. Interment at Calvary Cemetery will take place at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
