Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Dave David, 77, passed away peacefully November 10, 2020, at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Washington. He was the husband of Judi David. They shared 45 years of marriage together. He was born in Toppenish, Washington to Roy and Pearl David. He graduated from Davis High School in Yakima. He worked for and became manager at Fuller O’Brien Paint. He then established his own business, Yakima Glass, were he served the community until his retirement.
He was a member of the West Valley Missionary Church since 1975, and served as Head Deacon. His many hobbies included martial arts, motorcycle riding, fishing, rock hunting and spending time with his parrot, Blueberry.
He will be remembered for his willingness to help others in need, his sense of humor, and his love for animals.
He is survived by his loving wife Judi David. Together the two blended a family of six wonderful, cherished children. Dave’s two children, Shawn (deceased) and Lanaya (Cathy), along with Judi’s four children, Mark (deceased), Kelley (deceased), Toni, and Wes (deceased) completed their family. His grandchildren, Matthew, Crystal, Jared, Joshua, Patty, Cassy, and Jacob; 25 great-grandchildren; sister Gerry (deceased) and Herold Gangle; sister Jackie (Mel) Russell; along with many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, Washington from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the West Valley Missionary Church, 11107 Wide Hollow Rd., Yakima, Washington. Interment will follow at the West Hills Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithndkeith.com.
