March 16, 1962 - June 29, 2021
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the homecoming of Darryl Williams, beloved husband, father, and Papa. He passed into the eternal love of God on June 29th, 2021 resting peacefully in his home in Seattle, WA. Darryl lived a life of service to his community and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his loving wife Edna, four children: Andrea Helton, Vanessa Montoya, and Damon and Nathaniel Williams as well as two grandchildren: Aidan Helton and Sophia Vargas. He is also survived by five siblings: Roman Williams, Diana Peete, Nanette Lorraine Jelks, Sheila Renee Jelks, Lisa Delores Williams and Donna Marie Williams; cousins Ernestine Dennis, Rosetta Horne and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, colleagues and friends who love and miss him.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1211 S. I St., Tacoma, WA 98405. Those wishing to attend virtually can send an email to darrylwilliamsmemorial@gmail.com to be added to the virtual attendees’ list.
Online memorial: https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/iL5EiePc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in