Darren D. Weber was born on August 9, 1962 and passed away on January 23, 2022. Darren is survived by his mother Gayle Owen, his sons Joseph Weber and Joshua Weber, and his grandson Joseph C. Weber, his brothers Mark (Janet) Weber and Lance (Mary) Weber, his sister Kelly (Ed) Lane, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Darren is also survived by his longtime companion, Janine Priddy, and many friends. Darren is preceded in death by his father Alan Weber and his stepdad Gene Owen. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
