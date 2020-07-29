Valley Hills Funeral Home
Darren Allen Germunson passed away July 22, 2020 at the University of Central Washington Medical Hospital from cardiac arrest complications. Darren was 54 years old.
Darren was born and raised in Yakima. He attended West Valley schools and graduated from West Valley High School. Darren graduated from Washington State University with a BA in Criminal Justice and a Minor in Sociology. Darren is a registered at the Washington State Genealogical Society as a descendant of Washington State Pioneers; he is a 5th generation nephew to President Andrew Jackson and a 4th generation grandson to Thomas McCutcheon Chamber’s namesake of Chambers Bay Golf Course and Chambers Bay.
Darren worked for King County for over 20 years as a Corrections Officer. During his tenure at King County, he worked in every position including administration. After leaving King County, he worked for 6 years as a licensed Mental Health Counselor. He had great empathy for the poor and the indigent population.
Prior to Darren’s position at King County, Darren was Assistant Security Director to Southcenter Mall (now Westfield Southcenter Mall) in Tukwila and a Reserve Police Officer for Lake Forrest Park, WA.
Darren kept a journal while he was in the hospital and in his words he states: “If I don’t survive my extraordinary vacation at the University Of Washington Medical Hospital, my obituary should include the following:
“The greatest joy and love in my life were my children, Jack and Kenzie. Jack and Kenzie are beautiful, intelligent, caring, and nice kids. They always made me laugh and smile. I believe, in my heart, that they will both be very successful in life. They certainly have the potential. Thank you Kris and Neta for your parenting.
“My journey in life gave me the opportunity to make lifetime friends and acquaintances. I worked with so many dedicated and great Corrections Officers at King County that enriched my life.
“Special thanks to my friends; Tim, Scott, Lori, Don, Stacey, Joe, Drake, Tom, Rick, Dan, Lisa, Kreg and Brian: So many more lives crossed my path that gave me their friendship, support and understanding. My parents were the best, always loving, giving and caring. Please no tears, just celebrate my life by remembering the good times.”
Darren enjoyed fine dining, cooking, loved to golf and enjoyed western music. The King County Annual Golf Tournaments always had a special meaning to Darren because of the competition and camaraderie.
Darren will be missed for he left too soon. He was intelligent and caring. Darren had a great sense of humor and always said that people either like him or they didn’t for there was never anything in between. Darren passed away bravely and renewed his faith in God. Darren is survived by his parents, Gary and Rita Germunson, his children, Jack and Kenzie, his ex-wife Kristina, the Carlevato family (longtime family friends) and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Darren’s final resting place with be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima, WA. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
