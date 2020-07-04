Darrell Ray Witherell passed into the loving arms of Jesus on June 27, 2020.
Born to Joy and George Witherell of Tieton on June 5, 1948, he enjoyed mostly everything about being raised on an orchard in a tiny town. He could barely reach the tractor peddles when first sent to the store for an emergency loaf of bread!
His background of hard work and determination paid off during his vocations throughout his lifetime. His first challenge was that of an air traffic controller in the Army during the Vietnam era. After his military release, he embraced further opportunities, culminating in receiving his Doctorate of Chiropractic Medicine.
He was loved. He will be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In