Darrell Edward Brulotte, 74, of Fredericktown, Missouri, died January 27, 2021 in St. Louis Missouri. He was born May 17, 1946 in Yakima to Phillip and Marie Colleen (Thetford) Brulotte. After graduating from A. C. Davis High School in 1964, he joined the Air Force. His service was cut short when his father had a stroke and was paralyzed. At that time, he received a Hardship Discharge and went home to tend the family farm. He married Priscilla (Patty) (Peterson) and fathered 2 children, Tammy and Jamie. He continued his service through the National Guard until it was completed. He moved to the Bellingham area and worked on luxury liners and yachts with Pacific Mariner installing cabinetry. In 2011, he moved back to Yakima to care for his mother. He met the love of his life, Cheryl Peyton and they were married in 2014. He gained a daughter, Kathryn, son Robert Jr. and 4 grandchildren. In 2016, they moved to Missouri to be closer to family. He loved his church, Grace of the Heartland and enjoyed activities with his family. He wanted those he loved and all he met to know the love of Jesus and to find salvation through Christ. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Phillip Brulotte Jr. He is survived by his wife Cheryl; children, Tammy (Scott) Lenox, Jamie (Charlotte) Brulotte, Kathryn Meinecke, and Robert (Heidi) Meinecke Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley (Jordan) Wheatley, Kyle (Kristena Boland) Johnson, Emily (Marion Scott) Johnson, Erica (Aaron Masilek) Lenox, Stefan Lenox, Molly Lenox, Ryan Brulotte, Nicholas Brulotte, Angelo Salazar, Aurora Dagenais, Julio Villegas, and Desi Meinecke; and great-granddaughters Arabella Townsend and Hazel Wheatley. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Nancy Brulotte, his niece Michelle (Vern) Hull and their children Laura and Michael. There will be a celebration of life on February 20th at 11 am at the Grace of the Heartland church in Fredericktown, Missouri. Interment will be at a later date at the Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace of the Heartland church, PO Box 701, Fredericktown, MO 63645, for their missions.
