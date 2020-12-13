Darrell “Bub” Nalley, 81 of Yakima passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the Cottage in the Meadow after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Darrell was born in Bradleyville, Missouri on May 14th, 1939 to Ambrose Sr. and Farley Jonny Nalley. His family moved to the beautiful Selah Valley in 1946 where he grew up playing with his brothers and friends in the surrounding orchards and enjoying life in the country.
He attended Selah School District throughout his studies and excelled in both basketball and track and field. His legs were strong and speedy and his love of sport and competition brought him a lot of blue ribbons and achievements over the years.
After graduating from high school in 1957 Darrell moved to Seattle and worked at the Boeing Company with his brother Gene. He returned home to the Yakima Valley in 1959 and soon thereafter married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Evans in 1960.
In 1961 they welcomed a baby girl and named her Juli Rea. From the very beginning she was the apple of her dad’s eye, she knew just how to make him smile and many years of love and laughter were shared with family and friends.
After a short stint working as a lineman for Pacific Power and Light Co. he began his career in radiator repair, and after some years of mentorship he became sole owner of Yakima Radiator. Darrell was an honest, hardworking family businessman. He went out of his way daily to help others with any car needs they had and by proof of the longevity of his business many of his clients also became his close friends.
Dad was an avid sportsman; his lifelong passion was drag racing and he enjoyed his favorite pastime for a wide range of years. He and “Ol Yellar” never met a race track they didn’t like and the friends he fostered along the way always looked forward to a day at the track with Darrell. He also enjoyed hunting with his bird dogs Mush and Chick, fishing with family and friends, snow and water skiing and later in life snowmobiling and 4 running with his many friends and family, including his buddy Harlan Briscoe.
After many years together Darrell and Dot’s marriage dissolved and though they had some difficult times the love for their daughter and families kept them connected. In 1983 Darrell reconnected with his future lifetime love Patti Mills Foster. Together a new family was formed and dad acquired a new wife, son, daughter and first grandson that he loved dearly. It was in fact his grandson Kory Dean Khile that introduced dad to the his Special Nickname of “Bub.” Dad was always calling Kory Bud and one day Kory walked over poked Dad in the belly and said I’m not Bud, you’re Bub! That’s all it took and since then he’s been known as “Bub” Nalley to his Foster/Mills family and loved ones.
Bub leaves behind his caring/loving wife of 37 years Patti; adoring daughters, sons, and four grandchildren Juli (Tom) Alexieff, Kari (John) Palmer, and Doug Foster, and grandchildren Kory (Sarah) Khile, Mckenzie and Dylan Foster and his Four Legged Precious Terrier Tilly Rea Nalley. He is also survived by his brother Ambrose Nalley Jr. and his wife Donna, and sisters-in-law Gloria Nalley and Patricia Nalley. Bub was loved by many and had an extended family including nieces and nephews that meant the world to him.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Marvin, Robert and Gene as well as his parents Ambrose Nalley Sr. and Farley Jonny Nalley.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Ryan and the VM Seattle Neurosurgeon Team as well as the caring professionals at Cottage in the Meadow for all the kindness and empathy they offered.
In closing, Bub’s family would like to leave these comforting words:
And if I go while you’re still here…
Know that I still live on,
Vibrating to a different measure
Behind a thin veil you cannot see through.
You will not see me
So you must have faith.
I wait the time we can soar together again
Both aware of each other.
Until then live your life to the fullest
And when you need me
Just whisper my name in your heart
…I will be there
