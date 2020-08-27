Valley Hills Funeral Home
Darrell Allan Mock (77) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday August 22, 2020. Al was born on August 23, 1942 in Bellingham, WA to Darrell Raymond Mock and Ardis Wynona Heathers. Al graduated from Davis High School on 1961 and that same year married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth. Together they shared 59 beautiful years in which three children were born. Al’s pride was serving his country. He devoted 21 years to the United States Air Force, retiring in 1982. Al enjoyed fishing, mechanics, and woodworking. He was very much a family man and always enjoyed when there was a family get together. Any time he had the chance he would give a good razzing to somebody. If the Mariners played, Al watched. All who knew Al will miss his caring nature. Al is lovingly survived by his wife, Elizabeth Mock, his three children: Dale, Renea and Dawn, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and multiple siblings.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Sunday August 30, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Ln., Yakima, WA 98901).
Full Military Honors will be rendered on Monday August 31, 2020. Horse-drawn military caisson will enter West Hills Memorial Park at 2:00 pm. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
