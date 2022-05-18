Our father, Darrel Allen Montgomery Sr., was welcomed by his Lord and Savior on February 16th, 2022 surrounded with love by his family. Dad grew up in Gleed and graduated from Naches High School. He attended Perry Tech to hone his skills and love of cars with the Auto Body/Mechanic program.
Dad started racing at the Yakima Speedway at a very young age, and for many years he held the record for the most “end over end” flips. He also spent many years as a Volunteer Firefighter – achieving the rank of Captain.
Dad and Mom opened B&A Auto Repair in 1974 and dad loved using his skills to repair and paint vehicles. Together, they also owned and operated Yellow Cab and were trailblazers in “Take your children to work,” which they did for our entire childhood.
After selling the businesses, dad went to work driving truck for Lyle C Jones. Dad would only accept loads that would allow him to be home every night. Each of his children and his wife got to ride with him for some one-on-one time, which we all enjoyed.
Dad loved to drive and hated to fly, which meant that every summer we would pack the car and drive to Tennessee to visit Mom’s family. This resulted in visits to EVERY road-side attraction and monument he could find. He said he wanted to show us the country and this was his gift of “Culture” to us.
Dad was deeply involved in Classic Cars and loved his 1948 DeSoto, almost as much as he loved his family. He was always at a car show or getting ready for the next car show.
Dad spent many years coaching my brother’s Little League baseball teams, but his favorite coaching gig was his Youth Bowling Leagues. He spent more than 20 years coaching his children at Skookum Bowl, and another 10 years coaching his grandchildren at Minda Lanes.
Dad is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca Montgomery; his children, Lori Montgomery, Allen (Virginia) Montgomery and Kari (Tracy) DeLozier; his cherished grandchildren, Gabrielle (Jonni) Rivera, Zach Montgomery, Alexandria, Hunter, Bailey and Kacy DeLozier; and his beloved great-grand babies, Darrel James (DJ), Emmeline, Theo, Mellonie, Cameron, Kayden, Maddy and Lily.
Everybody who met our father was a friend. He was selfless in actions and honorable in life. He loved his family and would never hesitate to offer help.
We chose not to have a traditional service, but we will honor him the best way we could think of. We will be hosting The Darrel Montgomery Memorial Car Show on May 21st, 2022 from 10-4 at Stewart Park in Zillah. There will be no entry fee for cars and you do not need to have a classic car to attend. If you ever met our dad, we would be honored if you could attend and share your stories.
