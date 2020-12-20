Darlene Marie Smith, 88, a longtime resident of Ephrata, Washington, passed away peacefully in Yakima on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Darlene was born on August 7, 1932 in Yakima, WA, to John and Heidi Kiernan. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy (Yakima) and attended Seattle University for one year. Darlene married Jack Smith in 1952.
Darlene had a successful 30 year career at the Grant County PUD, retiring in 1986. She was generous and kind-hearted, a skilled Yahtzee queen, and a great cook.
Darlene is survived by her three children: Cathy Connolly, Gary (Sherrie) Smith, Teresa Kraft, her four grandchildren: Brianne Connolly, Caitlin (Shaune) Randles, Mark (Bethany) Kraft, Jenna (Nick) Barron, and six great-grandchildren.
Darlene’s memorial service and burial will be in Ephrata at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In