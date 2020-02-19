Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Darlene Marie (Bernie) Shafer, born March 6, 1934 in Selah Heights, WA, passed February 6, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima, WA at the age of 85.
Darlene went to school in Selah, WA for her elementary and high school years. She played on the tennis team, and was a member of the tennis club. She graduated from Selah High School in 1953.
She was introduced to her husband, Dennis L. Shafer, by her best friend Eva Brown on a blind date arranged by her and best friend Dale Netherda. They married at Methodist Church in Selah on February 25, 1955 and were very close to celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Darlene retired from the City of Redmond in 1969, where she worked in the Planning Department and did secretarial work for the Mayor. She received several awards during her career for her outstanding work performance.
She was one of the first female volunteer firefighters in the State of Washington. She served in Fire District 34, in Redmond, WA for 15+ years, and became lieutenant firewoman.
Darlene loved to bake treats for her family. She made the best pies, breads, doughnuts and fried chicken you would ever taste. Her pie crusts were phenomenal. She never used recipes, and just instinctively knew what to do and add. She liked to bowl and was on several bowling leagues. She and Dennis went on several cruises and liked to camp. She enjoyed the outdoors and taught her children a lot about nature. She enjoyed going to the casinos, playing cards and playing games on her laptop.
Darlene is survived by her husband Dennis Shafer, her daughters Denise & Steve Wilmoth, Darcy Taylor, Deann & Gerry Overland, and her son Darren Shafer & Gail; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; as well as several brothers- and sisters-in-law & nieces and nephews.
Darlene is predeceased by her parents and sibling, as well as her son Dennis L. Shafer Jr.
A Celebration of Life for Darlene will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In