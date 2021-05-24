Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Darlene Lynn Wallin de Islas, beloved wife, mother, daughter, teacher, and friend passed away on May 10, 2021 peacefully at home. Darlene was born in Tacoma on June 17, 1967 and grew up in Gig Harbor.
She attended CWU where she met her husband and best friend of 36 years, Eliazar “LAZER” Islas. They both graduated with Leisure Service Degrees. She went on to earn her Master’s in Education from The University of Phoenix. They are blessed with two children, Eliazar Branden and Emalie Roza Islas-Wallin.
Darlene was a beloved Special Education Teacher for the Selah School District at SIS. She believed in and cared for every child that passed through her classroom. The Seahawks, Mariners and the outdoors brought her joy especially when shared with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband “LAZER” Islas, son Branden, daughter Emalie, parents Robert and Marilyn Wallin, brother Curt (Mayumi) Wallin, nephews Chris and Andrew Wallin, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and two uncles.
Darlene’s family and friends would like to send a special thank you to her close circle of friends including Deborah, Angela, Drew, Melissa, Kim, Kathy, and Liz, her physician Dr. Verdusco, the Selah School District, the Naches Lions Club, and MBC Woman’s Group.
Her beautiful soul, a smile that lit up a room, and a contagious laugh will be missed but never forgotten. Thank you for touching our lives.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Ahtanum Youth Park at the barn from 12:00-4:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
