Darlene Julia Eyle “Susqueus”, age 64, was greeted by the Creator on September 3, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born on January 7, 1956, in Toppenish, Washington to John Thomas Eyle Jr. “Skookie” and Myrtle Rose Jim “Wamuss.” Darlene was a proud member of the Yakama Nation, a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her warm, loving heart touched the hearts and souls of everyone she met.
She was a traditional food gatherer, a seamstress, enjoyed crocheting, and was an accomplished beader. She loved going to the mountains with her dad to hunt and fish, play pool, travel throughout the Northwest to casinos and pool tournaments; and playing, teaching and watching her kids to play softball. She enjoyed cooking for all occasions.
Her career started at the Wapato Nursing Home as a caregiver until she attended Business School at Yakima Business College. Darlene retired in January 2018 after being employed by the Yakama Nation for many years in various departments including the Cultural Center, Fisheries, Vocational Rehabilitation, Water Resources and Forestry Natural Resources.
She is preceded in death by her beloved mother Myrtle Jim and father John T. Eyle; grandparents Kiutus Jim Sr., Rose Hadley Jim, John T. Eyle Sr., and Julia Cottenware-Eyle; brothers Steven Eyle, Gerald Thomas Eyle, Harold Sapuay, and Benny Eyle; and three infant brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sister Marilyn Axtell, her children Scott, Frances (Kenneth), Amanda, Tia (Michael), and Dayle all of Wapato; her grandchildren Andrea (Quincy), Deona (Michelle), Bobby (Valerie), Jenaya, Caprise, Imani all of Wapato, Daisha, Autaliah, and Shaffer of Pensacola, Florida, and Zahara of Yakima; her great-grandchildren Marlene, Atticus, Luyu, Jamison, Reyna, and Ny’Eli; both the Jim and Eyle family, and numerous adopted children.
Dressing services commenced on Friday, September 4 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato followed by overnight services at the Wapato Longhouse. Darlene’s family had a final Washaat service at her home on Saturday, September 5, and proceeded to her final resting place at Toppenish Creek Cemetery.
“She lived to love, and Loved to live.” Darlene wanted everyone to remember she loved them.
“We love you always, always, always…” – Us Kids.
