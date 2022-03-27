Darlene F. Lust

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Darlene Frances Lust, age 86, passed away at home on March 15, 2022, with three generations of her family at her side.
Darlene was born July 22, 1935, in Yakima, Washington, to Joseph S. and Teresa M. (Chiado Rana) Picatti, the fourth of their five children. She held her first job at nine years of age, as a mail courier delivering invoices on her bicycle to downtown businesses for Picatti Brothers, the family electrical engineering firm. Her father calculated her wages according to the money he saved on postage stamps, a penny per postcard and three cents per letter. As a teen, she took on clerical duties in the Picatti Brothers office after school, packed cherries during the harvest, and worked as a lifeguard during the summers.
Darlene graduated from Yakima High School in 1953 and entered what was then called Washington State College in Pullman, where she joined Chi Omega sorority. During a sociology class her freshman year, she met her future husband, C. James (Jim) Lust, when she nudged him discretely but persistently to keep him from nodding off to sleep during the lectures. As a member of her high school and college debate teams, Darlene competed in tournaments across the country, and she honed the skills of logic and persuasive speech that would make her a formidable opponent in matters of discourse for all her days to come.
Upon receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree from WSU, Darlene taught high school English in Sacramento, CA, and then in Columbia, South Carolina while Jim was stationed at Fort Jackson Army base. She considered it a badge of honor to have been reprimanded by her principal for discussing the Civil War instead of the War of Northern Aggression. When Jim attended law school at the University of Washington, Darlene continued teaching in Issaquah, WA.
The couple then returned to Yakima to put down roots and raise their four daughters, and Darlene devoted herself to her husband, her children, and her community. She led PTA and Camp Fire meetings, ran the Red Cross Learn-to-Swim program for Yakima Parks and Recreation, was active in Junior League, the YWCA, the Sons and Daughters of Italy, the PEO Sisterhood, and the Yakima County Clothing and Textile Advisors. She volunteered in numerous capacities at St. Paul’s Cathedral, and frequently brought dinner to Rod’s House.
Darlene loved to read. She instilled a passion for books in her daughters, shared it with her friends in her two book clubs, and fostered it in her community through her tenure on the Yakima Valley Libraries Board of Directors. She always looked forward to celebrating the freedom to read during Banned Books Week. Throughout all these activities, Darlene managed to keep her calendar free on Wednesdays in winter for the YWCA ski bus program, which she spearheaded with her older sister Jean, bringing Yakima skiers to White Pass for a day on the slopes each week for over twenty years.
Darlene attended countless gymnastic meets, softball and soccer games, piano recitals and band concerts, track meets and volleyball tournaments. She presided over team sleepovers, pizza dinners, and swimming parties in the backyard pool. Ever the lifeguard, she spent hours in summer supervising unobtrusively, under the pretext of weeding her flower beds, while her daughters taught swimming lessons to a generation of Yakima kids. In the process she created a backyard that overflowed with color and exuberance. In the cool of a June morning, she and Jim would pour a cup of coffee and stroll through the yard, breathing in the fragrance of sweet William and roses, her flower beds embodying the bloom-where-you’re-planted philosophy that guided her life.
Once her daughters were grown, Darlene continued to fill her schedule with civic and personal activities. In an era when women couldn’t even own a credit card, she helped found the personal finance group Money Madams and served as its treasurer for several decades. She was a member of the Dowagers investment club, two bridge clubs, and participated in Great Decisions Discussion group.
The daughter of Italian immigrants, Darlene took great pride in her heritage, and that legacy reached its fullest expression in the meals she cooked for family and friends. Her Sunday dinners, prepared with the help of her daughters, were rollicking affairs filled with laughter and chaos, a celebration of the loved ones at her table. On the rare occasion that she didn’t know what to say, she would deliver a lasagna to a friend in need, letting her cooking communicate when words seemed to fail.
In addition to her parents, her older siblings and their spouses: Joseph G. (Mary), Charles (Margaret) Picatti, and M. Jean (Robert Reed), Darlene was predeceased by her beloved husband Jim, who died six years to the day before her, on March 15, 2016. She is survived by her younger sister Nancy (Russ Mazzola), and her daughters: Nancy (Grant Nakamura), Teresa (Robert Davis), Mary (Doran Riehl), and Eva (Justin Wright), as well as her six grandchildren: Carly and Elena Riehl, Margot and Joseph Davis, and Thomas and Jonathan Wright; along with numerous relatives in her tightly knit extended family.
A Mass and celebration of Darlene’s life will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 12:00pm at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Avenue, Yakima, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Darlene’s memory may be made to the Cougar Family Endowment Scholarship Fund, c/o Washington State University Foundation, PO Box 641927, Pullman, WA, 99164-1927, to the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, PO Box 877, Yakima, WA 98907, or to Yakima Valley Libraries, 102 North 3rd Street, Yakima, WA 98901.
The family would like to thank oncologists Dr. Soma Subramaniam, Dr. Sandra Vermeulen, and Dr. Amy BonDurant at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, for their commitment to prioritizing our mother’s quality of life; Dr. Mariela Morales for her years of compassionate care; Monsignor John Ecker for his decades of ministry and friendship; Rocio Diaz for her gentle caregiving; and Dr. Carl Olden, for his assistance in navigating the final stretch of Darlene’s journey with dignity and grace.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shard at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
