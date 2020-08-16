Darlene “Dolly” Rathjen passed away in her home in Eagle, Idaho on July 25th, 2020 at the age of 84. She spent the day surrounded by her loved ones and then went to sleep for the last time while holding the hand of her husband of 65 years that evening.
Darlene was born in Hackensack, Minnesota but lived most of her life in Washington state. She married her best friend, Jim Rathjen, on May 28, 1955. (That was a secret marriage, their wedding was held on November 9th of the same year.) They lived in Yakima, Washington until their retirement when they moved to Eagle, ID to be near their grandchildren.
Darlene worked full time for the state of Washington for over 20 years while simultaneously running Rathjen’s Cycle Center and Rathjen’s Lift Top Cab with her husband and while also raising their three daughters. She was an avid motorcycle rider and racquetball player, never showing mercy on the men who thought she would be easy to beat on the court or on the trail. She was a devoted Christian with a strong faith in God that was an example to all who met her. Dancing with her husband brought her great joy and watching the two of them on a dance floor brought us all that same joy.
Fiercely protective of her family and full of a love for adventure Darlene was fearless! She enjoyed traveling and saw the world on over 30 cruises. She was always quick to laugh and had a smile that lit up a room. Warm and gracious are two words that have been used repeatedly to describe her. Her manner made everyone feel they were family. Her giggles would make you laugh until you cried and then her giggles would turn into a snort that would make you laugh even harder. She had a mind so sharp she could maintain the books and payroll for multiple businesses while working full time as an investigator for the state. Her love for life and positive attitude drew people in. She was a rare woman of steel and velvet.
Her love for “yard saling” was legendary! If she was not on her dirt bike on the weekend, then she was out finding those great deals! Always thinking “so and so could probably really use this” when she ran across a steal! And her partner Jim would be keeping the car idling and the door open so they could get a jump on all those other people that were trying to beat them to the next yard sale. Dolly took yard saling to the competitive level because that made it even more fun!
Her love for family was so strong that not even Alzheimer’s could take it from her. Despite being in the late stages she always knew who we were and would tell us she loved us. She is now with her Lord and has her motorcycling body and her sharp mind back and is awaiting our arrival where I have no doubt she will have built us all a home on “Walton Mountain” so that we can all live together again. She could not wait to get the three of us out of the house when we turned 18 (so she could have nice things) but then spent every day after that trying to get us all under one roof again!
She is predeceased by her parents Perry and Mildred Freed, sisters Judy and Donna and brother Len. She is survived by her husband, Jim Rathjen, her daughters Vicki (Dave) McClellan, Lori Rathjen (Trina) and Jami (Charlie) Lenberg; grandchildren: Jessica (Ryan) Davey, Dustin (Ashley) McClellan, Gabrielle Lenberg and Claire Lenberg; great-grandchildren: Mackenna O’Harra, Ryker Davey and Nixin Davey; her sister Shirley Burks, and many nieces and nephews.
There will not be any funeral services (Darlene detested them). In lieu of, please take your Mom to lunch or dinner, if you do not have your mom anymore, take someone else’s. We will have a celebration of her life on her birthday, September 26th at the home she and her husband built in Eagle, ID, at 1 PM. All are welcome to attend. If you wish to send notes of condolences, pictures, or fond memories address them to Jim Rathjen, 147 W. Oakhampton Dr., Eagle, ID 83616.
