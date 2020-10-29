We are heartbroken that our beloved Darlene Cora Kunz Langley has left us but take comfort that she has joined her lord and savior in paradise on October 27, 2020.
Born in February of 1943, Darlene had a bright and curious mind and a love of learning. Graduating Valedictorian of the Davis High School class is 1961, she would earn a BA in English at the University of Washington before marrying Terry Langley in 1964. She spent her life learning about everything from history to geology and was a voracious reader.
She traveled to Okinawa, Japan to support her husband during the Vietnam conflict and both sons were born on base. She traveled throughout Southeast Asia and the US residing in Virginia and Hawaii before moving back to Yakima. She was active in the choir and served as a Deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church, she was a den mother for her son’s Boy Scout troop, an active PTA parent, and supporter of her children’s athletic, academic, theater, and student leadership activities. She is remembered for her generosity, her positivity, her love of opera and gardening, and her devotion to family.
It was her ardent wish to live until November 3rd in the hopes that she would see a return to decency with the Presidency of Joe Biden. As a lifelong Democrat and the daughter of a Union carpenter, she encourages voters to vote blue, no matter who.
She was preceded in death by her parents William Curtis Kunz and Esther Kunz (Koth), her brother Leonard WC Kunz, and her son TJ Langley.
She is survived by Terry Langley, her twin sister Arlene Spaulding of Seattle, sisters-in-law Cathy Langley and Gail Kunz, son Matt Langley and family (Vashon, WA), daughter Joy Langley and family (Washington, DC), four grandchildren, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Calling hours will be held at a safe social distance in accordance with COVID protocol at the family home – email YakimaCallingHours@gmail.com for days, times, and address.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the YVC Foundation and send to PO Box 22520, Yakima, Wa. 98907 or go to www.yvcc.edu/donations.
