Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Darlene Ann Kuehnert passed away peacefully at her home on January 18, 2021. She was a fun and formidable woman who loved Chinese food and political television at 80 volume. Her laugh was contagious and her hugs were sincere. Darlene was born on March 7, 1943 in Yakima, Washington. She was the daughter of Frank and Velma (Lewis) LaBarr.
Darlene grew up on the family farm in Washington. She attended school at the Highland High School in Cowiche, Washington, graduating with the class of 1961. Darlene worked as a scalier for Boise Cascadia for many years before retiring.
Darlene was a very talented painter who loved creating beautiful water color and oil paintings. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.
Most of all Darlene loved spending time with her family.
Darlene is survived by five children, Chris Korn, David (Glenis) Kuehnert, Jean Nisperos, Rick (Sandy) Kuehnert, and Kim (Eric) Branstetter; two siblings, Yvonne and Erving; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Steven and her sister Dee.
Thank you to Auburn Crest Hospice, for helping to keep Darlene comfortable at home.
Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.
