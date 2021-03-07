Valley Hills Funeral Home
Darlean Delores Pell, age 94, passed away peacefully on February 28th, 2021, after a brief illness at Cottage in the Meadow. She was born on February 9th, 1927 in Burke, South Dakota to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Delay. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Glen C. Pell, and one son, Roger A. Pell.
She lived in the same house in West Valley for approximately 70 years with her husband until his passing in 2011 and with her disabled son, Ryan. Glen and Darlean raised 5 children: Reed, Randy (Karen), Roger (Julia), Ryan and Leann (Scott). She is survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Darlean worked packing apples and raising children. Later on in life she enjoyed traveling to visit her sisters which included many trips to Richland and the Oregon coast (of course hitting many casinos on the way). She traveled with her daughter to many places: New Orleans, Washington DC, Seattle, Niagara Falls and trips back to Michigan to visit family.
She loved going to the movies every Sunday with her daughter, Leann, until she lost most of her sight. Then we would order her books to be read to her from the Library for the Blind. The last book she read was “News of the World” which she really enjoyed.
Darlean enjoyed meeting her best friends, Doris, Lorraine and Carolyn for many lunches and for tea.
She was also the caregiver to her son, Ryan, with cerebral palsy, even taking him to his college classes so he could earn his AA degree. Mom fed Ryan nearly every meal, until her other son, Roger, took over as Ryan’s caregiver when Mom could no longer lift Ryan.
She loved feeding her wild birds and enjoyed planting flowers in the spring. Her niece Tana would come out every spring and plant wave petunias for her that she enjoyed looking at.
Also her niece, Deanna, was very helpful the last few years, by coming over from Seattle and Spring Cleaning and doing everything she could for Darlean.
A family service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with family.
