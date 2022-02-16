Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Darius La’Mar Benitez, age 32, of Yakima, WA joined his heavenly family on Wednesday, 2/9/2022. He was born May 26, 1989 in Yakima, WA to Frances E. Benitez-Brown and Jeffrey Bess. His first friends were his cousins and later his sisters, Adalyna Benitez-Brown and Alyssa Bushman. Darius received his GED from YVCC and was enrolled in the cosmetology program at Elite Academy.
Darius made his home in both Yakima and Fort Worth, TX. Darius had many skills and worked as a barber and in the music and food industry. He enjoyed working out and both watching and participating in sports. He played high school football and wrestling and he also played football for the Yakima Mavericks. He was his children’s biggest cheerleader in the sports of volleyball, soccer, football and basketball. He also coached youth football in Texas.
He took people under his wings and encouraged them to reach their goals. One of his many talents and charms was his art of persuasion. He loved his children and was an amazing father. He was a great protector of the family, his friends and especially his children.
His grandparents Rosa and Juan Benitez were a large influence in his life and led him in his Catholic faith. He made people laugh, he was passionate about his beliefs, and he was inspirational.
Darius is survived by his mother; Frances Benitez-Brown, his father; Jeffrey Bess, grandfather “Popo” Juan Benitez, both of Yakima, his siblings; Adalyna Benitez-Brown of Pine City, WA, Jorell Bess of Yakima and Alyssa Bushman of Yakima. He is also survived by his children; Amiri Benitez (Maryann Osman of Birmingham, AL), Leah and Legend Benitez (Maria Castellanos of Yakima), JaDawn Wheeler (Shellie Wheeler of Yakima), Cash, Kalia and Cruz Benitez (Stephanie Cleary of Fort Worth, TX) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Darius was preceded in death by his great-grandparents; Praxedis and Jesusita Ruiz, his grandmother “Ma” Maria Rosa Benitez, all of Yakima.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in