“He went to the Lord too soon.”
Darein R. Asbell, 62, was born in Yakima January 31, 1959. Darein went into the service at 17. When he got out he worked at Shields and was a machinist in aerospace.
He married Patsy Cates in 1997 — 24 years of happiness.
His hobbies were fishing from his dock or boat with his dog Sammy. She was Pa Pa’s little girl and had to go.
He was always a big help to the neighbors. He had a big heart.
He was very much into Star Wars. He was very crafty and always had a project. He raised ducks and geese, and liked working with wood. We played Mr. & Mrs. Claus, giving the kids and parents also little presents.
He is survived by his wife Patsy D. Asbell, a brother, Linden Asbell, two daughters, Sherry Frickland and Alex Ross, ten grandchildren, plus nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held on his dock August 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM — pot luck and bring a chair following.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. If anyone wants to know he passed of cancer of the bone.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in