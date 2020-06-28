Darby Shaun Bailey

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Darby was born April 30, 2002 in Yakima, WA to her mother DeAnne Bailey. On June 16, 2020 Darby was unexpectedly taken away from all that loved her and adored her. Darby had recently graduated with the class of 2020 at West Valley High School. Darby spent her life exploring all that it had to offer. She was an amazing horse woman with WSH most of her life. She started with the lead line classes when she was 3 years old, having her “Nini” Kit Widner (Bolt) show her how it’s done. She continued into walk/trot classes to then continue on to loping at 10 and under. She was a force to be reckoned with in all she did. She continued in the WSH circuit into the 14-17 age group.
She also had her papa Jeff Bolt show her the ropes on becoming an avid hunter. She was turkey hunting by the time she was 8 years old and never had a year that she didn’t bring home a bird. She also branched out to learn deer and elk hunting and had brought home elk on a number of occasions.
When she wasn’t showing or hunting, she was loving life through the love of music and dancing. Also, enjoying trips to Long Beach with her step dad who raised her, Francisco Valencia Pacheco along with her step-mom Rebecca Valencia (Pitts), and her brother Francisco Valencia Bailey and sister Olivia Valencia.
Darby was welcomed into her past life by her Papa, Jeff Bolt, uncle Brandon Bailey, and great-grandma AKA “Nama” Dorothy Broadwell. Darby is survived by her mother DeAnne Bailey (Brian Zimmer), brother Francisco Valencia-Bailey, sisters Solara Campos-Bailey and Olivia Valencia, grandma AKA “Nini” Kit Widner (Tipton), grandpa David Bailey (Kristy), uncle Mike Bailey (Angela), dad Francisco Valencia-Pacheco (Rebecca) and all her beloved cousins.
The celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Any future plans for this celebration will be added to her Facebook. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be share at www.keithandkeith.com.
Addiction help hotline 844-945-0508. Darby was so beautiful, talented and loved and will not be remembered as anything less than amazing, but had carried this secret alone. Please talk to your kids about the power of addiction.
