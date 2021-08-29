“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” (Matthew 5:4.) Danny A. Shaeffer, of Redmond, Washington, entered peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 21, 2021 at EvergreenHealth Hospice Care. Danny was determined to live a full life regardless of his diagnosis of throat cancer and gave everyone a “thumbs up” letting us know he was ok. He was born in Seattle, Washington on October 28, 1948. He was adopted by Marvin and Margaret Shaeffer at birth. He was raised in Harrah, Washington, graduated from White Swan High School and got his business degree at Central Washington University. Danny enjoyed a successful career of 52 years in the juice industry and retired working for Northwest Naturals as their VP of Operations, a division of Tree Top. He developed many life-long relationships in the industry, which he treasured.
Danny loved singing in his church choir. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed studying and betting on the horses and studying and drinking wine, until he couldn’t, with his friends. He loved golf and all spectator sports.
Danny is survived by his wife, Diane of 41 years, and his son Darren, his brother Jim, wife Doris and aunts Ruth and Margaret and numerous relatives. He loved his family.
The family would like to express its sincere thanks to the many doctors and nurses who have cared for Danny over the years and lastly EvergreenHealth Hospice Care.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Rose Hill Church in Kirkland, WA in October. A private interment will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EvergreenHealth Hospice Care, CancerLifeline of King County or Rose Hill Church.
