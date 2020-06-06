Valley Hills Funeral Home
Daniel W Springs, born December 13th 1962. Born and raised in Burien, Wa., passed peacefully on June 4th 2020. Dan moved to Zillah, Wa. 10 years ago to be closer to his sister. Though his family was spread across Washington State, Dan still managed to visit and take his brother, nephews and friends to his sweet honey fishing spots for all the big catches. Dan enjoyed the small things in life and will forever be missed and loved. Hulls Lake is where you can find him now, catching all the big ones.
