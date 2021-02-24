Valley Hills Funeral Home
Daniel T. Kuneki, 52 of Bingen, WA, passed away on February 22, 2021, in White Salmon, WA. Daniel was born on April 5, 1968 in Toppenish, WA, to Silas Toontot Kuneki and Molly Johnson Kuneki.
Daniel received his education at the Wapato School District. He loved fishing, hunting, picking berries, digging roots, playing basketball, football, watching movies and wrestling.
Daniel is survived by his brother, Ronnie “Si” Jim Kuneki, his nephews, Paul, Si, Louie, Leon, Matthew, David, his one niece, Mary Kuneki, and numerous grandchildren, Silas, Kevin, Ray, Landen, Wyatt, Walter, Marcella, Harmony, Wainani, Kelly-Jo, Kailee, Kotah Rae, Tristan, Cody, and one great-grandson, “Ezekiel.”
Daniel is preceded in death by both of his parents, Silas Toontot Kuneki and Molly Johnson Kuneki, Beverly Kuneki, Michael John Toontot, Hazel Kuneki Spence, Bobby Johnson, Alex Steve Kuneki, Bessie Kuneki, and Inez Marcella Kuneki.
Dressing service will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 9:00 am, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA with the burial to follow at the Strawberry Mountain Cemetery in White Salmon, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In