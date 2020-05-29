In memory of Daniel Rivera. He was born in Toppenish and attended Stanton Academy, he loved to listen to music, and spend time with family and friends outdoors. He is loved and missed by his mother Petra, relatives Joshua, Melinda Rivera, Adam and Edie Mendez, and Jessica Castaneda of Yakima. At the age of 18 Daniel joined his father Silviano in Heaven in 2010. You are deeply missed and we’ll forever hold you in our hearts!
