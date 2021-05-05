Keith & Keith Funeral Home
It is with profound sadness that the family of Daniel “Papa” Martinez, 65, announces his passing due to complications from Covid.
Daniel was born in Texas, a child of migrants, he moved up and down the west coast traveling as far as Washington with his family. As a teen, he attended Stockton High School before moving to Bellingham, WA where he joined the U.S. Navy at age 18. In the Navy, Daniel served as an Airmen working on an aircraft with the Attack Squadron 25 attached to the USS Ranger. While in service he traveled the Pacific Theater including Hawaii, Vietnam and the Philippines.
Daniel’s last duty station brought him back to California near his family’s home. On his visits, he reconnected with the girl next door, Nina. They started dating and on June 18th, 1977 were married. Shortly after they were married they moved to Washington and made their home in Yakima where they raised their family.
Initially working in construction, Daniel moved on to the U.S. Forest Service in 1980 where he worked for four years. He then joined the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, working on dams and waterways achieving the title of Foreman before retiring in 2012.
Daniel was an avid sports fan supporting his family as a player/coach in basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball through the YMCA, AAU and Stone Church organizations. He was also a devoted member of the Raider Nation.
As a man of faith, Daniel attended Stone Church for about 20 years, working in the bus ministry and more recently attended WV Foursquare.
In his retirement years, he kept very busy utilizing his skills as a jack-of-all-trades. He was often found helping others with building projects, assisting in home re-models.
Many summer days you would find him working in his cactus garden and spending time in the pool with his kids and grandkids, who knew him as Papa; he loved any activity that involved his family.
Daniel loved to travel and see the world especially on his Honda Goldwing; often taking trips with his family and friends.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nina, and was a proud father to their four children Cynthia (Jake), Raquel, Lydia (Ryan) and Richard, all of Yakima. He was also a devoted grandfather to his five grandchildren Araceli, Ryker, Isana, Cora and Ezra who will miss their Papa terribly. He is preceded in death by his mother San Juana Martinez, step-father Domingo Martinez, father Raul Martinez and sister Yolanda Martinez Mesta. Daniel will be fondly remembered by his family and friends.
Military funeral honors will be held at Tahoma Cemetery this Friday, May 7, 2021 at noon followed by a Celebration of Life at WV Foursquare Church. All are welcome to attend and honor his life. To share a memory with the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In