Daniel Leon White, 67, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was born June 1, 1954 in Yakima, WA, to Leon & Tillie White. Hunting and fishing were a way of life for Danny, which was passed down from his dad and his Uncle Nick. His dad had a bait and fly business in Yakima called Whitefish Flies. This is where Danny learned how to tie his creations to catch salmon and steelhead. He was always reinventing new lures. He loved the outdoors and wished he could have been a Mountain Man. During high school he had a summer job working in the hop fields. He would give all the details of what a hard job it was and then he would say, “Good thing it only lasted about 21 days!” He graduated from Carroll High School in 1972 and went on to Bellevue Community College with a baseball scholarship. In the early 1980s, he did seasonal work for the Dept. of Transportation, surveying and driving heavy equipment. The rest of the year he was hunting and fishing, staying in the mountains for weeks. He met his wife Melinda in 1986. It was love at first sight. They had a long-distance relationship for 2 years before getting married on August 28, 1988 on the stage of the Capitol Theatre in Yakima. Melinda’s daughter Jill was 9 years old when they married and she soon had a baby brother, Cameron. Danny went to work for Oxarc in Wenatchee delivering gas cylinders and working the counter. In 2001, Danny and Melinda started a business called Hood Clean. Most everything was learned by trial and error, (which they would laugh about later), but things worked out and they built a business serving 7 counties. Danny loved to go hiking, fishing, hunting, scouting and napping. He knew how to work hard and he knew how to relax. Then his 4 grandchildren came along starting in 1996: Jazmine, Jordyn, Jeremiah and James. He loved all of them so much and enjoyed spending nearly every holiday with them. He also taught them how to drive his boat and truck when they were young, how to fish and the boys learned how to hunt. Danny got their tags every year for deer and elk. He loved taking everyone fishing including family, friends and neighbors. The grandkids had fun getting pulled on innertubes in the lakes and rivers during the summer and on snowy mountain roads in the winter. He loved to hang out with Cameron and loved to hear him play his guitar. Danny was a second father to many of Jill’s and Cameron’s friends. He was a second Papa to his grandkid’s friends. Danny always let the kids know he was proud of them. Danny was very funny and quick witted, was courteous to others, would stand up to a fight, helped anyone that asked for help and was a champion of the underdog. There were times when Danny would risk his life helping people that were in trouble and was saved himself a few times by his friends. He never thought of his own mortality, he just dove in and did what needed to be done. Danny thought the world of everyone in his and Melinda’s families and enjoyed spending time with them along with his friends at Hooked on Toys (which he visited everyday), his hunting buddies and his co-workers from Oxarc. He cared about everyone in his neighborhood and his friends from Carroll High School. He will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by his mother, Tillie White; wife, Melinda White; daughter, Jill Drakeford (Dra); son, Cameron White; grandkids, Jazmine Richards (Jacob), Jordyn Jackson, Jeremiah Jackson and James Jackson; brother, Kevin White (Dolores); sister, Janifer Brown; father-in-law, Chuck Thompson; and his close friends: Bill Zilliox, Blaine Huck, Mike McMillin along with so many others including his grand-dog Cash. He is preceded in death by his father, Leon White, many aunts and uncles, his cousins: Greg Huck, Brad Fiscus, Mike White & brother-in-law Randy Brown. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to covid. The date and time will be shared on Facebook and the newspaper.
