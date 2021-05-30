Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Daniel J. Bosch, May 21, 2021, was born August 16, 1949 to William W. and Alice L. (King) Bosch, of Spokane, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan, of Spokane. He is survived by two sisters, Theresa Hart (Stuart) and Carol Schoentrup (Joe) of Spokane, two brothers, Robert of Seattle and William of Yakima, stepmother Colleen Bosch of Spokane, and several nieces, nephews, and aunts. Dan was born with schizoaffective disorder which displayed as bi-polar disorder through most of his early years and as severe depression in his later years. The disease prevented him from holding a job in mainstream America for any length of time. He spent much of his life as a street musician or busker. He lived in New York City for two years where he met John Hammond, Steve Forbert, and Patti Smith. He returned to Spokane for several years and collaborated with his good friend, musician, and producer Doug LaPlante to record much of his work. He met Gordon Lightfoot after a concert at the Met in Spokane, shared a demo tape, and the two maintained a relationship over time. From Spokane Dan moved to Mendocino, CA where he was well respected as he worked to make life better for that community, especially its homeless population. For the past 12 years, Dan lived in Yakima where he enjoyed spending weekends with his brother Bill sharing meals, conversation, movies, concerts at The Seasons, and watching Seahawks football and Gonzaga basketball. He was an intelligent, creative, kind, sensitive soul and a big lover of dogs. The family thanks Yakima Memorial home hospice, care providers at Ponderosa Assisted Living and Garden Village, and the many friends and members of this community who gave their support during the final weeks of his life. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
