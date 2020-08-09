Daniel G. Oaks

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Daniel was a man of eclectic interests and talents. He was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1962. He was number six of eight children, six of whom were boys! His parents must have been saints! His family eventually settled in Yakima, Washington. He had all kinds of education but no degree. He majored in common sense and prolific reading. Daniel was married to Joy Oaks for twenty years, and leaves both her and two children. He quietly but steadfastly followed Jesus Christ, made enormous antennas for his ham radio, and loved dogs. Camping, boating, swimming, jeeping, acting, and discus were activities he loved. His latest hobby was making rings from coins. His mother, Mary Oaks, and sister, Mary Adam, preceded him in death. They’re having a great time together now in heaven.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast on August 22, 2020 at 9:00 am so that all may participate. Due to Covid, the service is restricted to family only. To get the broadcast, go to www.valleylifeyakima.org. Click on Live Stream. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make donations to Riverside Christian School at 721 Keys Road, Yakima, WA 98901. Cards or letters may be mailed to Valley Life Church of Yakima, P.O. Box 9275, Yakima, WA 98909.
Special thanks to the corrections officers at the Yakima County Jail, the Washington Teamsters Union, and the human resource staff at the jail. A huge shout out to Behind the Badge and to the pastors and members of Valley Life Church. Thank you to all who have supported us in prayer, acts of service and finances. Brookside Funeral Home has been amazing. Lastly, thank you to the nurses and doctors and staff who worked with Daniel at Virginia Mason Memorial. You put your lives on the line to help him and I will always be grateful.
