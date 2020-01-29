Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Daniel Escamilla (The Black Stallion), age 30, was born in Toppenish, WA on June 27, 1989 to Jose Luis Escamilla & Josie Rocha. He was raised in a strong Apostolic-Christian home. On September 12, 2004 he gave his life to Jesus Christ. He was baptized and filled with the Holy Ghost. The Lord made the ultimate decision and took him on January 24, 2020.
Daniel was raised and lived in Selah, WA. Daniel graduated from Selah High School and was very well known to everyone. He played football and loved wrestling in high school. He was Homecoming King and the Selah State Champion 41-0 in 2008. A victory he was very proud of!
He is preceded in death by his cousin Napoleon Prado Jr. Daniel is survived by his two children, Dominic Escamilla & Olivia Escamilla, mother Josie Rocha (Matt), father Jose Luis Escamilla, brother Luis Escamilla (Brenda), sister Belen Lopez (Jonathan), sister Delila Escamilla (Darrell), brother Jeremiah Coronado, grandparents Adolfo & Margie Coronado, grandparents Luis Escamilla-Vargas & Juana Mendoza-Villalvaso and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Public viewing will be held at Langevin-El Paraiso Funeral Home Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Service will be held at The Journey Church, 903 Lindy Lane, Yakima, WA 98901 Thursday, January 28, 2020 at 10 am with the burial following at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
