Daniel “Danny” M. Fuhrman

Danny was born in Yakima to Jack and Dorris Fuhrman on March 2, 1946. He graduated from Davis High School in 1964, and began working at Layman Lumber Co. in Naches the day following graduation.
He had many sports interests during his life. He loved playing both fast pitch and slow pitch softball. Bowling with his dad and step mom and Colleen as a team lasted for many years. Later, his interest turned to archery; he was a member of Kamiakin Archers as well as cross country skiing with his family. Poor health ended his sports activities.
He loved family gatherings with his children and grandchildren, especially watching Seahawks games on TV. He worked at Layman Lumber Co. for 42 years until the closing of the mill in 2006. He then chose to attend Yakima Valley College and earned his associate’s degree in accounting at the age of 62. He then retired.
He was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He served on several committees. His favorite was being lead usher for many years. He has many longtime friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Fred. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Colleen, and daughter, Megan of Yakima, his son D. Scott and wife Stacy, and grandchildren Dominic and Sophie of Ephrata.
A public Celebration of Life will be held when restrictions lift. Donations to Wesley United Methodist Church memorial fund would be a fitting tribute to his memory, sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family.
He was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew him. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com. Thank you to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice for keeping him comfortable in his final days.
