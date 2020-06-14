Daniel (Danny) Lee Allen, 68, of Yakima, WA, passed away May 21, 2020, in El Paso, Texas from illness and complications related to diabetes while on a cross country trip to see his son, Marcus.
Danny was born March 27, 1952 to Len and Yvonne Allen in Yakima. He was one of six sons well known in Yakima at the time as the “Allen Family” for their involvement in sports at all levels – school, college and pro. Danny was so proud of his brother, Jamie, becoming a Seattle Mariner.
Danny attended Garfield Elementary, Franklin Junior High School, and graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1970. He was a true Pirate at heart – he loved Davis! Just like his two older brothers, Danny was well known for his contribution to sports in high school – football, basketball and tennis were his specialties. After graduation, Danny attended Yakima Valley College for two years on a sports scholarship.
Following college, Danny completed an apprenticeship painter program and became a journeyman in three years. After painting for years, he made a change in his construction life and joined the Laborers Union. His first job was as a hod carrier for the brick masons, setting up scaffolds and loading them with brick and mortar. He loved this job because he always had to be on the move to stay ahead of the brick masons. He enjoyed the construction industry because it was physical enough to keep him in shape. Danny took a job as a laborer here in Yakima for a large construction company out of Spokane. After completing this job, he stayed with the company and moved to Spokane. He became a labor foreman for this company and worked many years for them.
Danny played racquetball and tennis throughout his life. He excelled in racquetball and played throughout the U.S., playing some of the best racquetball players in the U.S. Injuries forced him to give up the game – much like it does athletes in many sports.
Danny met and married Heidi. Shortly after, they had a son, Marcus. Being a father and exposing Marcus to camping, hiking, fishing and hunting was the highlight of Danny’s life with Marcus. He became quite the outdoor person with all the mountains and lakes “right in his backyard.” During this time period, Danny worked for and took over a siding business. He would remove and install new windows and siding on homes (winterization) in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area.
Riding motorcycles was another love of Danny’s. He owned a nice road bike, and one of his longest bike cruises was a three week trip to Huntington Beach, CA with his close friend, Mondo Figueroa. He always commented on “What a trip that was!” He had a lot of Brothers from another Mother who he loved and rode bikes with.
Close friends Steve and Josie Defoe opened their home and hearts to Danny for a year and a half while he helped with construction projects around their home and cabin. Steve and Danny were like brothers and best golfing buddies. The three enjoyed their time together after so many years apart. From there, Danny moved back to Yakima to help his brother, Mike, care for his ailing mother, Yvonne, in her later years. It gave him great satisfaction to be able to spend time with her when she needed him most.
Early in 2019, Danny started planning a trip to visit and stay with his son, Marcus, who lived in Florida. This wasn’t going to be a direct drive from Washington to Florida. He was planning a sight-seeing venture. He picked national parks and special sites he wanted to see and stay at for a while. Danny headed out at the end of October, 2019. His first stop was Steve and Josie Defoe’s in Kennewick to say his goodbyes, then on to Oregon to spend a special week with his brother, Lenny. From there it was on to California and Mount Shasta where he waited out an early snow storm. When he reached Bakersfield, CA, Danny realized he had lost his WA drivers license. While waiting six weeks in Bakersfield for his new license, he met a lot of nice people. He then traveled to parts of Arizona and into New Mexico which he loved. The sites and people were all good. He ended up staying longer than planned when the motor in his truck quit working. Fortunately for Danny, he met a mechanic with his own shop that was able to find a replacement motor with considerably fewer miles on it who could install it for him. $2,800 later, Danny was back on the road. Danny stayed three weeks longer in New Mexico. He loved camping on the DNR land. After 21 days, you have to pick up and move somewhere else in the Wilderness land. Because there is no phone service, he would contact those who had called when he went into the nearest town to pick up supplies. We had good conversations about people he met, places he visited and he said every day was a new adventure! My last conversation with Danny was Easter weekend. I called several times but didn’t receive a call back. He was doing what he wanted to do.
Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Len and Yvonne Allen.
Danny is survived by his son, Marcus; brothers, Lenny, Dave, Mike, Jamie, and Pat; “Extended Family” – Brothers & Sisters from another Mother who loved Danny very much. Danny was a warm, loving, compassionate man who will be missed by all of his family and friends.
If you would like to contribute to Danny’s memorial fund to help with funeral expenses, please mail to: Danny Allen Memorial, 296 Rachael Road, Kennewick, WA 99338.
Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven’s Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me “Welcome Home.” So when tomorrow starts without me, Don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.
