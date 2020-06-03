Valley Hills Funeral Home
Daniel (Dan) William McNulty, 66, of Yakima passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2020 surrounded by his wife and three daughters at Cottage in the Meadow after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia.
Dan was born on Valentine’s Day 1954 in Jerome, Idaho to Peter and Josephine (Amburgy) McNulty. Dan was raised in the Wenatchee Valley and went on to graduate from high school in Wenatchee in 1972. After graduation, he moved to Yakima to attend Yakima Valley College where he earned a degree in Police Science, graduating in 1974. The same year he graduated from YVC, he met the love of his life Kathy (Granberg) McNulty. In 1976, Dan was hired as a Patrolman for Hanford where he worked for 28 years, retiring in 2004. Dan and Kathy were married in May of 1978 and went on to grow their family, welcoming their first daughter in 1983, second in 1986 and third in 1989.
It was also in the summer of 1989 that Dan discovered his passion of being a volunteer firefighter and first responder for the Terrace Heights Fire Department. While on the department, Dan was awarded Firefighter of the Year in 1995. He also was nominated for Yakima County EMS Provider of the Year and was awarded a CPR Code Save both in 1997. Dan spent 10 years on the department before being elected as a Fire Commissioner for Yakima County Fire Protection District #4 East Valley in 1999. While serving as a Commissioner, Dan was a member of the board that was voted to receive a Leadership Award by the firefighters of the district in 2012. He served three terms for a total of 18 years as Commissioner. Dan finished his service in 2017 after a total of 28 years to the citizens of the fire district.
Dan’s daughters were the light of his life and he would do anything for his family. His daughters blessed him with seven grandchildren and officially promoted him to Grandpa in 2007. His grandchildren filled his retirement days with the tiniest of laughs, adventures with SpongeBob, endless Slurpee’s and Donald Duck imitations. Also in retirement, Dan enjoyed coffee with every meal including dinner and Bud Light from time to time. He loved camping and riding quads in the mountains with his youngest daughter. He also enjoyed annual family vacations to Lincoln City. Dan especially treasured the 1946 International Fire Engine which served as the original fire engine of the Terrace Heights Fire Department by driving it in parades all over the valley. The truck is affectionately known as “46.”
Dan is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy McNulty and his daughters, Shannon (Sean) Southards, Nikki (Tom) Howe and Danielle (Joey) Weedin. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren Grace, Asher, Hunter, Ryder, Aubrey and Brayden all of Yakima. Dan is survived by his brothers, Dennis McNulty of Okanogan and Michael (Debra) McNulty of McMinnville, Oregon. Dan is preceded in death by his mother and father and grandson Cole Southards.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4th from Noon to 5:00 pm at the Valley Hills Yakima Chapel in Terrace Heights. A Memorial Service is planned for Friday, June 5th at 11:00 am also at Valley Hills Yakima. A Graveside will follow the service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A Celebration of life is to be held at the Weedin Ranch in Naches later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cottage in the Meadow, the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) or the East Valley Firefighters Association.
