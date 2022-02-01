Daniel (Dan) Rodriguez, age 70, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 20, 2022 in Union Gap, WA with his loving wife, Kay by his side. Dan was born July 23, 1951 to Enrique and Cruz (Hernandez) Rodriguez. He grew up on Lincoln Avenue in Toppenish, WA and graduated from Toppenish High School in 1969.
After high school, Dan attended the University of Washington in Seattle. This was an especially fun time in his life as he was able to create life-long memories with many of his cousins.
Dan was a man of faith and loved the Lord Jesus Christ with his whole heart. When he wasn’t watching the Huskies, Seahawks, Mariners, or his grandson Trey’s basketball games on TV, Dan could often be found studying his Bible. He would spend time finding just the right scriptures to send to each of his children and grandchildren. It wasn’t uncommon for him to call his kids and say “I just want you to know that I love you and bless you.”
Dan and his wife Kay were married for 28 years and had an especially close relationship. You often wouldn’t find one without the other. Dan loved nothing more than simply being at home with Kay with a house full kids and grandkids. He was the best “girl dad” before it became cool and was especially close to his grandsons, Salvador, Malachi, and Gabriel and granddaughter Ellyanna whom he helped raise and loved very much.
Dan was the kind of person who made everyone feel special. He was a sensitive, loving soul with a great sense of humor. He will truly be missed by his family, friends and extended family members.
Dan is survived by his wife LaRose (“Kay”) Rodriguez of Union Gap, WA; daughters Lonni Rodriguez-Funk (Ray Funk) of Yakima, WA; Ashley Rodriguez (Tyler Zike) of Yakima, WA; daughter Ciara Rodriguez (Ricky Rookstool) of Selah, WA; step-sons Larry Rowe (Buffy) of Fort Smith, Arkansas; Mike Dupre (Nicole) of Yakima, WA; and Robert Dupre of Yakima, WA. His beloved grandchildren include Timothy, Kylie, and Austin Rowe; Trenton Dupre and Natalie Hernandez; Colton and Parker Dupre; Trey Funk; Salvador, Malachi and Gabriel Solis, Ellyanna Rodriguez; Tyler Zike Jr.; Alexxa Lennartz and great-granddaughters Elianna and Beverly Rowe.
Also, Dan is survived by his brothers: Henry Rodriguez of Yakima, WA; Jim Rodriguez of Vancouver, WA; Chuck Rodriguez (Kevi) of Seattle, WA, Pete Rodriguez of Seattle, WA; and Rick Rodriguez (Janie) of Benton City, WA and his sisters: Lily Armijo of Yakima, WA; Sally Murphy (Ken) of Pasco, WA, and Annie Rodriguez of Pasco, WA. Additionally, Dan is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother Cruz Delores and his father Enrique Rodriguez; brothers Joe, David, Charlie, Johnny, and Michael Rodriguez and sister Eliza Rodriguez as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dan’s family wishes to thank his daughter and caregiver Ciara and hospice nurses Sarah and Jan for their kind and compassionate care the past two years. The family also wants to thank Kay, and step-son Robert for the devoted, daily care provided as well as the Griffin family for staying by dad’s side and making sure he always had whatever he needed.
Michael’s Funeral & Cremation Care of Kennewick, is handling arrangements for the family. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at First Baptist Comunidad Cristiana Church of Yakima at 11:00 am at 112 N. Pierce Ave., Yakima, WA 98902. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish immediately following the service. A dinner will be held from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at First Baptist Church. The family requests attendees wear jerseys or T-shirts representing their favorite team and respectfully ask that masks be worn.
