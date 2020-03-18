Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Daniel D. Fitzgerald, 82, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 in his home in Yakima surrounded by family and his pastor and wife. Dan had been battling Prostate Cancer and had been on Hospice support for 9 days. Daniel was a man of faithfulness in all aspects of his life, including life-long service to Christ through many types of service. Dan is survived by his loving wife, Joy of 58 years, his sister Sally, Sacramento, CA, his 8 children, 21 grands and his 3 great grands. A Graveside service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at West Hills Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 the cemetery will not be providing a canopy or chairs. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. To read the complete obituary or leave a message or memory for the family please visit www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In