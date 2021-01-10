Valley Hills Funeral Home
On Thursday December 31, 2020, Daniel C. Baggarley, loving husband, father, and friend to all, passed away at the age of 63 in Yakima, WA. Dan was born on April 16, 1957 with twin brother Don in Toppenish, WA to Marvin and Twila Baggarley. Dan started his career in the beef industry while in high school, working the clean-up crew at Ray’s Meats where Dan worked his way up the ladder into sales. Dan spent the rest of his working career in the meat industry and retired at age the of 63 after serving as a National Account Salesman for 31 years with Agri Beef. On August 7, 1982, Dan married Teresa Wentz and the two were inseparable. They raised two strong sons, Brent and Brice, who are the joy of Dan’s and Teresa’s lives.
Dan had a passion for the western way of life, whether it be Dutch-oven cooking, roping, working cattle or working on his immaculate property in West Valley. Dan loved to have his friends and family over to sit and enjoy a few cocktails and tell stories. Dan and wife Teresa were busy most of their lives following their two boys from roping to roping watching them compete. Dan and Teresa developed a love/hate relationship with the game of golf and would visit as many golf courses as possible in Dan’s later years. Dan was known for his infectious laughter, his love for family and friends that knew no bounds, and his cooking that was often five times the amount of food that was needed to fill the crowd.
Dan was preceded in death by his loving mother, Twila, and his mother-in-law, Mary Wentz. Dan is survived by his father Marvin, his wife Teresa, his two sons, Brent (and wife Alicia) and Bruce (and wife Nicole), his sister Cindy (Bryan) Timmons, and two brothers: Ken (Julie) and Don (Kelli) Baggarley.
Services will be held virtually with a public memorial to come later this spring/summer. Virtual service details will be announced to friends and family soon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Dan’s memory to Diamond J Cowboy Ministries or West Valley Fair in care of Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane, Yakima, WA 98901). Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
