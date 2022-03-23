Valley Hills Funeral Home
Daniel Bruce Graf, Sr. was welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly Father as he died in his home on March 11, 2022. Daniel was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 10, 1925, the youngest of four boys, to John Lewis Graf and Alma Josephine Franke Graf. He grew up on the family farm in West Virginia and married Lenora Boyce in 1952. He was drafted into the Korean War at age 29 and served in the Army for two years. After he finished his military service, he pursued a degree in education and became an elementary teacher. He taught several grade levels in West Virginia and Arizona, where he obtained his master’s degree in art, before moving to Grandview, Washington in 1971. Daniel’s wife died while he still had young children, and he continued to raise his children on his own while farming and teaching. In Grandview he taught 5th grade until his retirement in 1993. After retirement he returned to his true love, farming, and actively farmed until his 93rd birthday. After this he puttered around his garage and the barn with his many chickens and fowl, gathering eggs for the last time this February. Daniel is preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, his son, and two grandchildren. He is survived by his remaining children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Daniel was a man of integrity who truly lived according to his values whether others were looking or not. He is greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in