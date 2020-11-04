Smith Funeral Home
Daniel Bruce Graf Jr., age 63, of Grandview, Washington, passed peacefully to heaven on Friday, October 30, 2020 after battling esophagus cancer. Daniel was born December 29, 1956 in El Paso, Texas, to Daniel and Lenora (Boyce) Graf. Daniel spent part of his childhood in West Virginia, then Flagstaff, Arizona and then Grandview, Washington.
Dan was exuberant with life. He never had enough hours in the day, and was usually late, because he had “one more” thing to do. He was a nature enthusiast. Dan loved coyote hunting, hiking, canoeing, rock hunting, looking at the stars, raising peacocks and chickens, fishing, inventing tractor parts, taking flying lessons, painting, drawing, writing, telling stories that made your sides ache with laughter, and so much more.
As a high school senior, Dan was chosen to go to Boys State. He graduated in 1976 and his farming career included picking asparagus, combining wheat, growing corn, hay, grapes, apples and raising cattle.
Dan was a member of the Grandview Nazarene Church, and thrived in the Wednesday night Mens’ Bible Study with Pastor Hal. He had friends from all walks of life. He did not know a stranger and had a heart for those who struggled. If you had a problem, he wanted to help you “fix” it.
Daniel is survived by his father, Daniel B. Graf Sr., wife Betty (Anderson Perry), step children Emily Perry and Scott (Charissa) Perry, six grandchildren, siblings Jane (Boyd) Graf, Heidi Graf, and Tanya (Peter) Weron, and numerous dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Lenora (Boyce), and his two children from his first marriage: Daniel B Graf III, and Laural Graf.
Daniel will be greatly missed for his kind heart, big smile, and storytelling.
The memorial service will be held at the Grandview Nazarene church on Saturday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. We will celebrate Dan’s life and his love of Jesus Christ. Those wishing to sign Dan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
