May 22, 1942 - November 30, 2021
On November 30th 2021, we lost our dad, brother, grandfather, husband and uncle. Danny was born Daniel Antone Betsch in Granger, WA in 1942 to Antone (Tony) and Alma Betsch. As a child he moved with his family to Wapato then again when he was 7 to Yakima where he graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1960. He then enlisted into the Army to serve his country as a medic. Once he was home, he worked for Forney’s Fruit Packing warehouse for 20+ years. He then moved on to work for Yakima County monitoring the drop boxes, where he retired after several years of service. He waited a very long time to find the right woman to marry, and lucky us, it was our mother, Kathleen Pomerenke. She came with a ready-made family that they continued to raise in the Yakima Valley. They were married 45 years at the time of her death, 1 day after their 46th he went to be with his wife. His hobbies were definitely his family, hunting and the Seahawks. He is preceded in death by his parents Tony and Alma Betsch, and his wife Kathleen (Kathy) Betsch. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Kris Valentine (Molineux/Wiley) & husband Dave Valentine, Kim Fields (Wiley), his sister Carol (Diane) Allen (Betsch) & her two sons Joe Scott and Monte Scott; his pride and joys were his 3 grandsons, Mikael Molineux, Danial Fields and Derek Molineux, as well as several nieces and nephews. Danny was a very private person and did not want any service or memorial and we will honor his wishes. We will notify friends and family for a small celebration of life at a later date.
