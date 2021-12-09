Daniel Alexander Romero

Daniel was born on January 10th, 1992 to Carla Collins and Luis Garcia in Yakima, Wa. He comes from a large family having 3 older siblings and 2 younger siblings. Daniel was preceded in death by his sister Stina Marie and his grandmother Carole Scott. He is survived by his parents Carla Collins and LuisGarcia, his 2 older brothers David and Christopher, his younger siblings Oscar and Gabby, as well as his 2 children Olivia and Christian Collins Garcia and their mother Tara Mckenzie. He is also survived by numerous cousins and nieces and nephews as well as his uncle Eric Collins. There is a celebration of life as well as a viewing December 10th at 4 pm at Rainier Memorial in Terrace Heights.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in