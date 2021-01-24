Danette Treat

September 24, 1965 - November 30, 2020
Danette was born in Tacoma and was adopted by Dallas and Dorothy Treat when she was 2 months and 1 week old. Pretty baby grew up to be a beautiful woman with an infectious laugh.
She grew up in Yakima and Selah and attended kindergarten through graduation in 1983 from Selah High. She was a member of Honor Society. She ran cross country and participated in band and other activities.
She moved to the Seattle area and lived there since.
Danette is survived by her children Jacquelynn Treat, Eric, Andrew and Angelina Westphal in the Seattle area. Also her mother Dorothy and brother Dana and wife Zita and cousin Morgan of Tucson, Az. She was preceded in death by her father Dallas and her former husband Doyle Westphal of Yakima.
She has many Treat family cousins in Yakima. Also Lloyd and Julia Koch. Ruby Cornelius of Yakima, Donna and Ken Howard of Sedro Wooley, Connie and Peter Blanchard of Spokane.
Memorial was 1/11 in Seattle WA, scattering her ashes in Elliott Bay.
