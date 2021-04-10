Dana Sue Prall, 77 years of age, passed away peacefully at home in the care of her daughter March 11th, 2021. She was born on Valentine’s day 1944 to Jesse and Flossie Johnson, the first of three girls. She was united in marriage to Arthur W Prall on February 28th, 1959 in Blythe, California. Against the odds they were together 61 years before Art’s passing, which Sue would often say was not long enough. Along the way they raised three children and shared their home with many others needing a place to stay. Being natural nomads, combined with job opportunities the Pralls moved over 15 times before settling in Yakima in the early 1970s.
As a grandmother, Gram doted on her three grandsons. She always had sweet treats like candy, Coke, Twinkies and Tang, and love to share. She spoiled them rotten until great-grandchildren came along to spoil. She was enormously proud and boastful of each one of them.
She could find the beauty in all living and dead things, even an odd shaped rock, a dried leaf, a dead bug, a fallen bird’s nest. She spent the last several years enjoying a pastime of feeding the birds, and was a lifelong avid antique and vintage junk collector. She was always willing to share her knowledge of all things old and unusual.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, a son, a daughter, her parents, and a sister. She is survived by her daughter Mary Harris, her son in law Fred Harris, grandsons Blake and Drew Harris, and Jesse James Kindred, and a sister, Paula Osborn.
Mary wishes to sincerely thank: Nina Reiss, Melissa Winona, Tana Church, Edith Martinez, and Ashton Hill. Your kind caring help and service was beyond helpful.
