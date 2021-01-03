Dana Leslie Bosshardt Doty

Dana was a caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Dana entered Heaven to sing with the angels on December 6, 2020 after a decades long courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis.
Dana was the youngest daughter and fourth child of Lowell and Linda Bosshardt of Yakima, WA. Dana’s siblings are Eric Bosshardt of Chugiak, AK, Elisa Bosshardt of Lake Tapps, WA and Joel Bosshardt of Seattle, WA.
Dana was raised in Yakima and graduated from Eisenhower in 1993. She then ventured to Alaska where she met and married the love of her life, Jason. They created a life together living in Alaska, Illinois and then returning to Alaska to settle in Wasilla.
Dana and Jason have been married for 26 years. Jason was able to be by her side in the weeks before she passed. They have three amazing children: Alexa, Caleb and Seth. Dana was a dedicated and devoted mother who always appreciated the time she was given to raise her children. Dana leaves a legacy of love, laughter and faith for all who knew her.
Dana had a passion for and appreciation of life. Her sense of humor was always present and she loved to laugh. Dana was quite the crafter and quilt maker. She so enjoyed making special gifts that showed her care and concern for the people in her life.
Dana was a woman of faith and active in her church community. Her favorite bible verse was Psalms 139 as she firmly believed that God had a special plan and purpose for her life. Dana trusted God as she fought her chronic illness and endured multiple extended hospitalizations. Her faith sustained her and should provide comfort to all who knew her.
Celebration of Dana’s life will be postponed until we can gather safely. Donations in Dana’s name can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as their research helped extend her life to 46 years of age.
