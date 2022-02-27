Dan Woodkey

October 28, 1946 - February 22, 2022
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dan went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2022 as a result of brain cancer that was diagnosed on October 10, 2021. He was blessed to have very little pain over his 4-month journey with cancer.
Dan was born October 28, 1946 in Sydney, MT to Virgil and Evelyn Woodkey. His family lived on a farm in Skaar, ND. At the age of 4, the family moved to Carlton, WA, in the beautiful Methow Valley, to farm a piece of land. Here, he developed a love for horses and the outdoors that lasted his lifetime.
Dan graduated from Twisp High School in 1965, attended YVC for 2 years and then studied at Multnomah School of the Bible in Portland, OR, graduating with a degree in Theology. He married the love of his life, Brenda Newby, on February 2, 1968. Together they started their family, moved to Canada in June of 1970, and began their life of adventure that lasted 54 years. They had 2 daughters, Janell (Jani) and Julie, and were later blessed with 2 sons-in-law, Eric and Kelly, and 6 wonderful granddaughters who called him Papa.
Throughout his life, Dan wore many hats. He and Brenda were missionaries in northern Canada for 10 years, followed by 2 years of pastoring a church in Grande Cache, Alberta. In 1983, upon returning to Washington, Dan went back to school to finish up his teaching degree, while working in construction to support his family. He taught and coached basketball and football at West Valley for seven years. Following this time, Dan and Brenda needed another adventure, so they moved up to Northway, AK, where Dan taught and coached basketball for a year, enjoying Alaska and all it had to offer. Upon returning to Yakima, Dan managed the restaurant at Apple Tree and then got into property management. His final 25 years were spent acquiring and managing 51 rentals. Tired of plumbing repairs, Dan finally retired in the spring of 2021.
Those who knew Dan best would attest to his sense of humor and jokes, to which he always responded with a big smile and belly laugh. He loved coaching, watching, and analyzing basketball, and while many saw his serious coaching exterior, his players knew he loved them. One of his greatest loves was being on a horse and with his Cow Camp family. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, and watching his 6 granddaughters compete at every sports game he could attend.
Dan’s ultimate purpose was to serve the Lord. He dedicated his life to the Lord Jesus as a high schooler and felt called to spread the gospel, eventually starting a Spanish church in Yakima (Iglesia Biblica Vida Nueva). He had a passion for studying the Bible and teaching it and was able to preach one last time on December 26, 2021. He preached on the sovereignty of God and left us with a couple of questions… “What is your life going to be like? Will you trust Him (God) with it?”
He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Left to celebrate his life are his wife, Brenda, daughters, Janell Coons (Kelly) and Julie Stanfield (Eric), older sister, Donna Dinsmore (Ron), younger sister, Susan Roster, younger brother, Dale Woodkey (Jennifer), granddaughters Samantha, Rylee, Jessica, Mikayla, Sydnee and Alexa, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Westside Church, 6901 Summitview Ave., Yakima, WA 98908. Come celebrate with us as we remember the life of man who lived well. Memorial contributions in Dan’s honor can be made to Iglesia Biblica Vida Nueva (New Life Bible Church) at 1115 S. 5th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902 or sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
