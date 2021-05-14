Dan W Johnson, born 10/5/1953, passed 5/9/2021.
My brother Dan W Johnson left this world on Mother’s Day. He devoted his life to taking care of his son Shane and his daughter Danielle.
He will be remembered by his friend from Davis High School and all who grew up to love him.
Dan was preceded in death by our parents and younger sister Geri Ann.
Dan is survived by his children Shane and Danielle Johnson, sister Kris Hamilton Johnson, and his brother Roy and Linda Johnson, as well as his lifelong sidekick Richard Vickers. RIP Dan, we will see you again.
At Dan’s request there will be no service.
Respectfully, Roy Johnson.
