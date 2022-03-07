Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dan Pellegrini was born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 2, 1936 to Renato and Mary (Walsh) Pellegrini. He passed at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on March 1, 2022.
Dan married Robbie Pellegrini on April 15, 1961. He was a salesman. He enjoyed singing at home as well as at funerals and weddings.
He is survived by his wife Robbie, sons Dan and Dino, daughter Cindy, grandchildren: Kyle, Megan and Kara Pellegrini, Jeffrey and Adam Will. Also surviving are Ralph and Betty Pellegrini and family, Jane Pellegrini and family, and Peggy Kerbough and family. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dave and Frank Pellegrini.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
