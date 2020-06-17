Valley Hills Funeral Home
Dan Hammontree (57) passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow.
Dan got his formal education in Missoula, Montana. On June 20th, 1983 he married Pamela D. Hower. Together they moved to Yakima, Washington where Dan completed his college courses at Yakima Valley Community College. For a brief time he was a Wapato Police Officer, then was hired by Washington State Department of Corrections as a Corrections Officer. After working at the facility on South 64th Avenue, he was transferred to Coyote Ridge Prison at Connell, Washington where he worked until retiring in 2015, because of his ill health.
Dan’s great love was his family, his mother Evelyn, aunt Nadia, two daughters, Danielle and Jamie, and three grandchildren, Haley, Cole, and Jace. He is preceded by his wife Pamela, his father Garland Hill and brother Michael.
Dan was an avid and accomplished fisherman and chef. He loved preparing a wonderful meal for anyone willing to partake. Dan was a born a caregiver, offering help to anyone who needed it and took pride in helping the “Under dog.”
Dan belonged to the “most loved and adored father and grandpa club” as well as awarded “Biggest Fish Caught,” “Best Cook,” and “Best beloved friend and family member.” He was always giving of his time and talents.
Viewing will be open to the public on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Ln., Yakima, Washington). Dan’s final resting place will be Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
