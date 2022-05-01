Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Damon Roy (D. Roy) Richards Jr., passed away peacefully in Yakima WA on April 19, 2022. He was 97.
He was a veteran of World War II with the 970th Engineer Maintenance Company where he was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal. D. Roy was a Distinguished Toastmaster with Toastmasters International. He was also a 32nd degree Mason.
D. Roy was born November 18, 1924, in Lead, South Dakota to Damon Roy Richards Sr., and Gladys Hickel. In 1943, he joined the armed forces and was assigned to the 970th Engineer Maintenance Company at Fort Crook, Nebraska. In June of 1943, D. Roy was deployed to Europe where he saw battle at Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe.
He married Evelyn (Skit) Wilson on June 8, 1947. They were married 59 years until her passing in 2006. D. Roy married Marian Dunn on March 17, 2008. They were married until her passing in 2015.
He is survived by his niece Marta Gross, cousin Dean Dunn, and his son Schuyler.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Any donations can be directed to Shriners hospital in Spokane, WA and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
D. Roy was an accomplished leader and speaker in Toastmasters International, having been a member since the early ’70s. He was a Distinguished Toastmaster along with Past District Governor for District 9. He was instrumental in creating clubs throughout the Yakima area.
D. Roy was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving husband. He will always be remembered for his outpouring of encouragement to those seeking to better themselves. A great man and true friend.
