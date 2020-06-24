Dalia D Flores, 82, of Toppenish, passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Elmcroft of Chesterly Memory Care Center in Yakima, WA. Dalia was born on March 7, 1938 in Georgetown, Texas, the daughter of Julio and Guadalupe P Davila. Dalia lived in Toppenish since 1943, where she attended elementary school through high school; she graduated in 1956. Also in 1956 she married the love of her life Ruben S. Flores. Dalia worked for Washington Cannery and Bailey’s Jean Factory both in Yakima. In 1968 she began to work for the Toppenish School District as an educational assistant and then later on received her degree from Central Washington University in 1981 as an elementary education teacher. Dalia was a substitute teacher until 1984 when she received a teaching contract. She taught 1st grade for 12 years and moved on to 3rd grade where she remained until she retired in 2005. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Toppenish, ADK sorority and a member of the Ladies Eagles Auxiliary of Toppenish where she served as Madame President.
Dalia was a strong, devoted and caring person and put family first. Dalia believed that her children should have a good work ethic so she took her children into the orchards and had them learn how to pick cherries. Dalia loved to travel and was a good co-pilot for Ruben on their many adventures We never got lost on these adventures, as mom would say “We are sightseeing!” One of her most favorite places was visiting the Oregon coast with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also truly enjoyed the many visits to Disneyland, first with her children and in later years with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Ruben S. Flores of Toppenish, her four children, Raynaldo Flores Sr. of Toppenish, Deborah Lago (Rick) of Yakima, Tina Perrault (Perry) of Richland and Steven Flores of Selah, four grandchildren, Ruben, Christopher, Stacy, and Nicole, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Julio and Guadalupe Davila, her brother Julio Martinez and sister Adelaida Nunez.
Visitation for Dalia will be at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish on Friday June 26, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish, on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
